Paul Giamatti Joins Cast As Silverware Gets Polished For 3rd 'Downton Abbey' Film

They're going to need an even bigger dining room table, says 'Variety', as it reports that the winner of multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and BAFTA awards, and recently Oscar-nominated Paul Giamatti, is joining the cast of the third 'Downton Abbey' feature film.

Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, celebrated stage actor Simon Russell Beale, last seen in 'Thor: Love & Thunder', and Arty Froushan will be giving Giamatti company in the film that is being written by 'Downton' creator and Oscar-winning 'Gosford Park' writer Julian Fellowes.

Giamatti, who was in the race for the Oscars for playing an ornery teacher in 'The Holdovers', is reprising his role as Harold Levinson, the brother of Elizabeth McGovern's Cora Grantham who lives in America. It is a part, 'Variety' notes, he played in the TV show that spawned the film franchise.

Cora Grantham is the American wife of the Earl of Grantham, the central character of the British period drama played by Hugh Bonneville.

There's word yet, according to 'Variety', on who Richardson, Nivola, Beale and Froushan will portray. Nor are there any details about the plot, but this being 'Downton Abbey', 'Variety' notes, you can expect silverware to be polished to a high gloss, tables set with military precision and a mad dash to find an adequate number of ladies' maids to service all the guests for this or that soiree.

'Downton Abbey' regulars -- McGovern, Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera and Douglas Reith -- will all return for the third film, 'Variety' adds.

Dominic West will also reprise his role as silent film star Guy Dexter from 'Downton Abbey: A New Era'.

Simon Curtis is returning to direct after helming 2022's 'Downton Abbey: A New Era', while Gareth Neame, Fellowes and Liz Trubridge will produce the picture.

