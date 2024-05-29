Hollywood

Paris Hilton Responds To Fans' Concern Over Son's Incorrectly Worn Safety Vest, Thanks Netizens For Pointing It Out

Paris Hilton recently faced the flak when she posted a video of her son wearing the swimming safety vest incorrectly. However, she responded to the comments and thanked her fans for their concern.

Facebook
Paris Hilton Photo: Facebook


Paris Hilton often takes to her social media to share pictures with her kids for her fans. The socialite recently made headlines when a video of her swimming with her one-year-old son went viral on social media. The video showed her kid wearing the safety vest incorrectly. Fans quickly took to the comments to point it out for her.

In her latest video that Paris Hilton posted on TikTok, she was seen swimming in a pool with her one-year-old son, Phoenix. The video showed Hilton wearing a black mesh top over her swimsuit, while her son wore a bucket hat. Her son was seen wearing the safety vest incorrectly as it was fastened backwards.

Take a look at these pictures from the video here.

Paris Hilton with Phoenix in TikTok video
Paris Hilton with Phoenix in TikTok video Photo: X


Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Hey momma just a tip from another puddle jumper mom I think it's on backwards. But I love this video pure joy.” Apart from her, other users also brought this to her attention. Hilton read the comments and replied, “Oops! Thank you! I never let him out of my arms. Thought it was backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right. But thank you so much for letting me know.”

Earlier this month, Hilton faced significant criticism after posting a video showing her children improperly harnessed in forward-facing car seats. However, she took the feedback seriously and listened to her fans' concerns. The socialite is currently in Maui enjoying a holiday with her kids. She married Carter Reum in 2021. The couple has two children – London and Phoenix.  

Paris Hilton Poses With Her Babies and Husband. - null
Paris Hilton Poses With Her Babies, Husband In Matching Pyjamas In Family Christmas Pictures

BY IANS

