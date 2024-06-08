On World Ocean Day, Jeff Goldblum Recollects Seeing The Atlantic For First Time As A Child

On the occasion of World Ocean Day, Jeff reminisced about his first visit to the Atlantic Ocean as a child with his mother, according to ‘People’ magazine. "It's the first ocean I ever experienced. I remember my mom taking me into the ocean cradle-style, feeling the waves for the first time, and getting bobbed up and down," he said. Jeff told 'People': "I couldn't believe it. I was tripping out, and then when we got back to shore, I laid down and let the sun dry the salty water on my tingly skin."