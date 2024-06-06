The sequel to Will Smith‘s 2007 blockbuster was first announced in March 2022, with Smith set to return opposite new cast member Jordan. “We’re still working on the script and getting that up to par,” Jordan told people.com. “It doesn’t have a release date or anything like that. I’m not sure exactly where we’re going to be filming that one, but I’m really excited to get in front of the camera with him (Will Smith).” Jordan said that he had looked up to Smith for a long time. “Being somebody that I’ve looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I’m really looking forward to. I’m really excited,” said the actor, reports variety.com.