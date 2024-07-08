Hollywood

Margot Robbie And Husband Tom Ackerley Expecting First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Go Viral

Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with her husband, Tom Ackerley. The pictures of her flaunting her baby bump have gone viral.

X
Margot Robbie with her husband, Tom Ackerley Photo: X
info_icon

‘Barbie’ actor Margot Robbie is pregnant. The actor was seen debuting her baby bump during a vacation at Lake Como, Italy. She was spotted boarding a boat with her husband, Tom Ackerley. The pictures of her flaunting her bump have gone viral on social media.

Viral pictures of Margot Robbie show her with her baby bump in Italy. She was spotted in a pair of black loose trousers that she had paired with a cropped white t-shirt and a black blazer. She finished off her look with a beige tote bag and minimal accessories. She left her tresses loose. On the other hand, Tom Ackerley was seen in a beige shirt with folded sleeves and dark trousers. He paired it with a pair of white sneakers.

Take a look at the viral picture here.

Robbie and Ackerley met on the sets of ‘Suite Française’ in 2013. They fell in love and dated for two years before tying the knot. In an earlier conversation with Vogue, Robbie opened up on her relationship with Ackerley. She mentioned that when she met him, everything started making sense. The actor said, “I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’”

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2016. They have not addressed the pregnancy as of now.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. T20 World Cup: Die-Hard Indian Cricket Fans Chartered Flights To Chase Every Match
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe T20Is: Ishan Kishan Reacts To His Continued Selection Snub, Here's What Batting Sensation Said
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Shubman Gill's Bat Powers Abhishek Sharma To Blazing Hundred
  4. T20 WC 2026 Qualifiers B Sub-Regional Europe - Matchday 2 Live Streaming: Fixture, When, Where To Watch
  5. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024: Trinbago Knight Riders Sign Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey
Football News
  1. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Gary Neville Says England Have Tournament Know-How, But Warns Netherlands A Step Up
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: ENG's Bukayo Saka Penalty Compared To Stuart Pearce's Moment Of Redemption By Emotional Gary Lineker
  4. Euro 2024: Toni Kroos Pens Emotional Farewell After Confirming Retirement
  5. TUR Vs NED, Euro 2024 QF: Calhanoglu Regrets Turkiye's Defensive Tactics In Loss
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
  2. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff Crashes Out In Last 16 As Emma Navarro Wins All-American Tussle - Data Debrief
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Hoping Win Over France's Humbert Can Inspire Spain At Euro 2024
  4. Wimbledon: Medvedev To Face Sinner In Last Eight After Dimitrov Retires
  5. Wimbledon: Raducanu Stunned By Qualifier Sun After Injury Scare In Last 16 Exit
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: SC To Hear Pleas On NEET UG Exam Row, Re-Test Shortly
  2. Weather Wrap: Flash Flood Warning In Uttarakhand, Schools Closed In Mumbai And Goa Due To Heavy Rainfall
  3. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain; Modi In Russia For Talks With Putin
  4. Mumbai Rain: Schools Shut, Local Train, Traffic On Road, BEST Bus Services Hit As Overnight Rain Chokes City
  5. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Shinde Sena Leader Arrested; CCTV Video Of Accused Leaving Bar Goes Viral | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. Prabhas Starrer 'Spirit' To Reportedly Star 'Train To Busan' Fame Ma Dong-seok As Villain
  2. 'F1' Teaser: Brad Pitt-Damson Idris Raise The Adrenaline In This Formula One Racing Flick
  3. Saira Banu Remembers Dilip Kumar On His Third Death Anniversary: I Have Been Fortunate Enough To Belong To You
  4. Margot Robbie And Husband Tom Ackerley Expecting First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Go Viral
  5. Important To Not Burden Any Film With Actor’s Fees: Riteish Deshmukh
US News
  1. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  2. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  3. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  4. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  5. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
World News
  1. 'Seoul Must Be Suicidal': North Korea's Kim Yo Jong Hits Out At South Korea Over Military Drills
  2. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain; Modi In Russia For Talks With Putin
  3. After Russia And Ukraine, Hungary PM Orban Makes Surprise Visit To China
  4. Can Pezeshkian Give A Healing Touch To Iran’s Suffering People?
  5. France Election Result 2024: Le Pen's Far-Right 'Left' Behind; PM Gabrial Attal To Resign | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Can Pezeshkian Give A Healing Touch To Iran’s Suffering People?
  2. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Face Floor Test On July 8, May Expand Cabinet Tomorrow Post Result
  3. Horoscope for July 8, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign
  4. France Election Result 2024: Le Pen's Far-Right 'Left' Behind; PM Gabrial Attal To Resign | Details
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe T20Is: Ishan Kishan Reacts To His Continued Selection Snub, Here's What Batting Sensation Said
  6. Today Sports News Live: Holger Rune Takes On Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Round Of 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 SF
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: SC To Hear Pleas On NEET UG Exam Row, Re-Test Shortly
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain; Modi In Russia For Talks With Putin