Robbie and Ackerley met on the sets of ‘Suite Française’ in 2013. They fell in love and dated for two years before tying the knot. In an earlier conversation with Vogue, Robbie opened up on her relationship with Ackerley. She mentioned that when she met him, everything started making sense. The actor said, “I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’”