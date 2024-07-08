‘Barbie’ actor Margot Robbie is pregnant. The actor was seen debuting her baby bump during a vacation at Lake Como, Italy. She was spotted boarding a boat with her husband, Tom Ackerley. The pictures of her flaunting her bump have gone viral on social media.
Viral pictures of Margot Robbie show her with her baby bump in Italy. She was spotted in a pair of black loose trousers that she had paired with a cropped white t-shirt and a black blazer. She finished off her look with a beige tote bag and minimal accessories. She left her tresses loose. On the other hand, Tom Ackerley was seen in a beige shirt with folded sleeves and dark trousers. He paired it with a pair of white sneakers.
Take a look at the viral picture here.
Robbie and Ackerley met on the sets of ‘Suite Française’ in 2013. They fell in love and dated for two years before tying the knot. In an earlier conversation with Vogue, Robbie opened up on her relationship with Ackerley. She mentioned that when she met him, everything started making sense. The actor said, “I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’”
The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2016. They have not addressed the pregnancy as of now.