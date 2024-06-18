Ian McKellen Lands In Hospital After Falling Off Stage During Performance

It began its 12-week run on the West End in April. After navigating a fight scene involving two other characters, McKellen apparently fell off the front of the stage. According to the BBC, “As the house lights came up, the actor cried out, and staff rushed to help.” An audience member speaking to the BBC described the incident as "very shocking," adding, "As far as I saw, he was conscious because he was asking for assistance." McKellen is a frequent Shakespeare actor, with stage roles including 'Macbeth', 'King Lear', 'Richard II', 'Coriolanus', 'Iago', and 'Richard III'. He also played 'Hamlet' this year in a film adaptation directed by Sean Mathias. McKellen is also famous for his roles as Gandalf in Peter Jackson’s 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy and Magneto in the 'X-Men' movies.