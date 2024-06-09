Here's Why Drew Barrymore Celebrated Her 10th Birthday At A Nightclub

Barrymore, who shot to fame at seven years old with her role in 'E.T.', had a childhood marked by early exposure to drugs and alcohol. The actress has often spoken about how her mother's unconventional parenting style encouraged her party lifestyle, reports aceshowbiz.com. "I had a mom, but she was more like my best friend. She was like, 'Do you want to go to school and get bullied all day, or do you want to go to Studio 54?' And I was like, 'Yes, absolutely!' " Barrymore's early fame and personal life were riddled with challenges, including her parents' divorce.