Governors Ball Music Festival 2024: Post Malone, The Killers, SZA And Others Rock The Festival Line Up – View Pics

This year’s Governors Ball Music Festival was another memorable event, with Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan debuting new songs and Rauw Alejandro and 21 Savage bringing the heat. The most interesting aspects of the event, however, were the performances, which were led by headliners Post Malone, The Killers, and SZA. The festival’s lineup, which spanned three stages, included pop, rock, R&B, hip-hop, and more music forms, with both rising stars and seasoned pros from all over the world.
1. Renee Rapp
Renee Rapp performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.
2. Stephen Sanchez
Stephen Sanchez performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.
3. Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.
4. Sexxy Red
Sexxy Red performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.
5. Doechii
Doechii performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.
6. Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.
7. Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.
8. Post Malone
Post Malone performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.
9. Rauw Alejandro
Rauw Alejandro performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.
10. Don Toliver
Don Toliver performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.