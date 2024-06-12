Hollywood

Governors Ball Music Festival 2024: Post Malone, The Killers, SZA And Others Rock The Festival Line Up – View Pics

This year’s Governors Ball Music Festival was another memorable event. Here are a few glimpses from the Governors Ball Music Festival.

Post Malone Photo: Andy Kropa
This year’s Governors Ball Music Festival was another memorable event, with Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan debuting new songs and Rauw Alejandro and 21 Savage bringing the heat. The most interesting aspects of the event, however, were the performances, which were led by headliners Post Malone, The Killers, and SZA. The festival’s lineup, which spanned three stages, included pop, rock, R&B, hip-hop, and more music forms, with both rising stars and seasoned pros from all over the world.

Here are a few glimpses from the Governors Ball Music Festival:

1. Renee Rapp

Renee Rapp
Renee Rapp Photo: Andy Kropa
Renee Rapp performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.

2. Stephen Sanchez

Stephen Sanchez
Stephen Sanchez Photo: Andy Kropa
Stephen Sanchez performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.

3. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter Photo: Andy Kropa
Sabrina Carpenter performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.

4. Sexxy Red

Sexxy Red
Sexxy Red Photo: Andy Kropa
Sexxy Red performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.

5. Doechii

Doechii
Doechii Photo: Andy Kropa
Doechii performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.

6. Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen Photo: Andy Kropa
Carly Rae Jepsen performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.

7. Dominic Fike

Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike Photo: Andy Kropa
Dominic Fike performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.

8. Post Malone

Post Malone
Post Malone Photo: Andy Kropa
Post Malone performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.

9. Rauw Alejandro

Rauw Alejandro
Rauw Alejandro Photo: Andy Kropa
Rauw Alejandro performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.

10. Don Toliver

Don Toliver
Don Toliver Photo: Andy Kropa
Don Toliver performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York.

