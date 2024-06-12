Governors Ball Music Festival 2024: Post Malone, The Killers, SZA And Others Rock The Festival Line Up – View Pics

This year’s Governors Ball Music Festival was another memorable event, with Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan debuting new songs and Rauw Alejandro and 21 Savage bringing the heat. The most interesting aspects of the event, however, were the performances, which were led by headliners Post Malone, The Killers, and SZA. The festival’s lineup, which spanned three stages, included pop, rock, R&B, hip-hop, and more music forms, with both rising stars and seasoned pros from all over the world.