'Despicable Me 4': Joey King, Pharrell Williams, Audrey Lamy And Others Charm The Shutterbugs With Quirky Pics In Paris

After a long wait, 'Despicable Me's next part is finally here. The cast and crew of 'Despicable Me 4' gathered for a photo call on the film in Paris. Here are a few glimpses from the event.

Joey King, Chris Renaud, Gad Elmaleh, Pharrell Williams, Audrey Lamy, Alex Lutz and Patrick Delage | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Joey King, from left, director Chris Renaud, Gad Elmaleh, Pharrell Williams, Audrey Lamy, Alex Lutz, and director Patrick Delage pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Despicable Me 4' in Paris.

Pharrell Williams and Joey King pose
Pharrell Williams and Joey King pose | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Pharrell Williams, left, and Joey King pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Despicable Me 4' in Paris.

Joey King
Joey King | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Joey King poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Despicable Me 4' in Paris.

Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Pharrell Williams poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Despicable Me 4' in Paris.

Pharrell Williams and Joey King pose for photographers
Pharrell Williams and Joey King pose for photographers | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Pharrell Williams, left, and Joey King pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Despicable Me 4' in Paris.

