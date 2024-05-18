Dabney Coleman Dies At 92: Actor Known For '9 To 5' And 'Tootsie' Passes Away At His Home In California

Dabney Coleman, the acclaimed character actor renowned for his roles in the comedy hit ‘9 to 5’ and a career spanning six decades in film and television, passed away Thursday, May 16, at his residence in Santa Monica, California. He was 92 years old.
She told Variety, “My father crafted his time here on earth with a curious mind, a generous heart, and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humour that tickled the funny bone of humanity. As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery.”
Transitioning from a stage actor to a screen luminary, he experienced a significant career surge in the 1980s, which was propelled by his best-known portrayal of a misogynistic boss in ‘9 to 5.’ The film, ranking as the second-highest domestic release of 1980, made the late actor into a niche for portraying arrogant antagonists. He further solidified this reputation with his notable role as a sexist soap opera director in the 1982 hit, ‘Tootsie.’
He also showcased his prowess as a dramatic actor, earning acclaim and awards. He clinched an Emmy for his compelling performance in the 1987 TV film ‘Sworn to Silence.’ He also won the Golden Globe the same year for Best Actor in ‘The Slap Maxwell Story.’ Later, he garnered Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2011 and 2012 for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for HBO’s ‘Boardwalk Empire.’ His versatility was further recognized with his first-ever Emmy nomination in 1983 for his role in the short-lived talk show sitcom, ‘Buffalo Bill.’
Born on January 3, 1932, in Austin, Texas, Coleman made his Broadway debut in 1961 with a role in ‘A Call on Kuprin.’ Following this, he ventured into television, accumulating an impressive array of guest credits. Thereon, he built a distinguished career as a character actor, with notable feature film roles in ‘On Golden Pond,’ ‘WarGames,’ ‘Cloak & Dagger,’ ‘The Muppets Take Manhattan,’ ‘You’ve Got Mail,’ ‘Recess: School’s Out,’ to name a new. He also starred in many television series, including the three-season run of ‘The Guardian.’
His more recent credits include portraying the ailing father of Kevin Costner’s character in ‘Yellowstone’ in 2019 and a role in Warren Beatty’s 2016 film, ‘Rules Don’t Apply.’
Coleman is survived by his children, Meghan, Kelly, Randy, and Quincy Coleman, as well as his grandchildren, Hale and Gabe Torrance, Luie Freundl, and Kai and Coleman Biancaniello. May he rest in peace.