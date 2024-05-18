Dabney Coleman Dies At 92: Actor Known For '9 To 5' And 'Tootsie' Passes Away At His Home In California

He also showcased his prowess as a dramatic actor, earning acclaim and awards. He clinched an Emmy for his compelling performance in the 1987 TV film ‘Sworn to Silence.’ He also won the Golden Globe the same year for Best Actor in ‘The Slap Maxwell Story.’ Later, he garnered Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2011 and 2012 for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for HBO’s ‘Boardwalk Empire.’ His versatility was further recognized with his first-ever Emmy nomination in 1983 for his role in the short-lived talk show sitcom, ‘Buffalo Bill.’