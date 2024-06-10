Hollywood

Country Now Live: Madeline Merlo, Caylee Hammack, Grace Leer Charm Audiences With Some Spectacular Performances – View Pics

For the Country Now Live, the who’s who of the world of Country Music came down for some of the most spectacular performances on stage this year.

Country Music Live Photo: Amy Harris
For the Country Now Live, the who’s who of the world of Country Music came down for some of the most spectacular performances on stage this year. It was held at 6th & Peabody in Nashville, Tennessee. From Madeline Merlo to Cayle Hammack and from Grace Leer to Lauren Jo Black, everyone was present to cheer up the audiences with some of the choicest performances on stage.

Here are a few pictures from the grand event:

1. Madeline Merlo

Madeline Merlo
Madeline Merlo Photo: Amy Harris
Madeline Merlo performs during Country Now Live at 6th & Peabody in Nashville, Tennessee.

2. Lauren Jo Black

Lauren Jo Black
Lauren Jo Black Photo: Amy Harris
Lauren Jo Black addresses the crowd during Country Now Live at 6th & Peabody in Nashville, Tennessee.

3. Tyler Braden And Marisa Braden

Tyler Braden And Marisa Braden
Tyler Braden And Marisa Braden Photo: Amy Harris
Tyler Braden, left, and wife Marisa Braden attend Country Now Live at 6th & Peabody in Nashville, Tennessee.

4. Caylee Hammack

Caylee Hammack
Caylee Hammack Photo: Amy Harris
Caylee Hammack attends Country Now Live at 6th & Peabody in Nashville, Tennessee.

5. Grace Leer With A Wedding Party

Grace Leer With A Wedding Party
Grace Leer With A Wedding Party Photo: Amy Harris
Grace Leer, right, brings a wedding party on stage during Country Now Live at 6th & Peabody in Nashville, Tennessee.

