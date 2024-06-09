Hollywood

CMA Fest 2024: Country Music Lovers Flock To Nashville For The Grandest Music Concerts – View Pics

Country music lovers are flocking to Nashville for CMA Fest 2024. The event features some of the top performers and composers in country music.

Dolly Parton Photo: Amy Harris
Dolly Parton, a country superstar, officially welcomed fans to CMA Fest 2024 on Thursday. It’s the ultimate country music fan experience, with four days and four nights of live country music on stages around Nashville, including the hottest headliners.

There’s music everywhere. From the Riverfront stage to Music City Center, and everything in between. Each night’s major event takes place inside Nissan Stadium. Even celebs are big fans of CMA Fest, with some expressing excitement to see classic acts like the southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. CMA Fest 2024 runs till June 9.

Here are a few glimpses from the CMA Fest in Nashville.

1. Reyna Roberts

Reyna Roberts
Reyna Roberts Photo: Amy Harris
Reyna Roberts performs during CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn.

2. Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis Photo: Amy Harris
Jordan Davis performs during CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn.

3. Ashley McBryde And Gretchen Wilson

Ashley McBryde And Gretchen Wilson
Ashley McBryde And Gretchen Wilson Photo: Amy Harris
Ashley McBryde, left, and Gretchen Wilson perform during CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn.

4. Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde
Ashley McBryde Photo: Amy Harris
Ashley McBryde performs during CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn.

5. Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton Photo: Amy Harris
Blake Shelton performs during CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

6. Blake Shelton And Post Malone

Blake Shelton And Post Malone
Blake Shelton And Post Malone Photo: Amy Harris
Blake Shelton, left and Post Malone perform during CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

7. Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett Photo: Amy Harris
Thomas Rhett performs during CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn.

8. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Photo: Amy Harris
Dolly Parton is seen during CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn.

9. Dasha

Dasha
Dasha Photo: Amy Harris
Dasha performs during CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn.

