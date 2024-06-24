Chloe Bailey Shares Reason Why She Is Categorised As An R&B Artiste

In a new interview, Bailey shared that no matter what type of music she makes, her songs will always be classified as R&B and not pop, reports deadline.com. "Any music I do will easily and quickly be categorised as R&B because I’m a Black woman," Bailey said in an interview with Nylon. "If someone who didn't have my skin tone made the same music, it would be in the pop categories. That's just the way it's always been in life." Bailey said that singer-actress Whitney Houston is one of her idols. "Early on in her career, when she was doing the big pop records, she got a lot of flak for that: being told she wasn't Black enough and wasn't catering to the base that made her," Bailey said.