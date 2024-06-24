Hollywood

Chloe Bailey Shares Reason Why She Is Categorised As An R&B Artiste

American singer-songwriter Chloe Bailey has talked about her music and why her songs are still categorised as R&B despite her ventures into different genres.

Instagram
Chloe Bailey Photo: Instagram
info_icon

American singer-songwriter Chloe Bailey has talked about her music and why her songs are still categorised as R&B despite her ventures into different genres.

In a new interview, Bailey shared that no matter what type of music she makes, her songs will always be classified as R&B and not pop, reports deadline.com. "Any music I do will easily and quickly be categorised as R&B because I’m a Black woman," Bailey said in an interview with Nylon. "If someone who didn't have my skin tone made the same music, it would be in the pop categories. That's just the way it's always been in life." Bailey said that singer-actress Whitney Houston is one of her idols. "Early on in her career, when she was doing the big pop records, she got a lot of flak for that: being told she wasn't Black enough and wasn't catering to the base that made her," Bailey said.

"To see how she persevered and has become one of the most iconic, legendary artists that we've ever seen shows that music has no race, it has no genre, it has none of that. It's just a feeling and it's a vibration." Bailey also revealed that she is "really proud" of Beyonce for her country album, 'Cowboy Carter'. The singer said her upcoming second solo album, 'Trouble in Paradise', is “a coming-of-age celebration of being a woman and having fun, not taking life too seriously.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jailed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Forced To Sit Out Oath Ceremony Of 18th Lok Sabha
  2. ‘Are You Defending Lt Governor?’: Supreme Court Rebukes Delhi Authority Over Tree Cutting
  3. Top News Stories June 24: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Bail: After Setback In SC, Delhi High Court To Announce Verdict On June 25
  5. Newly Wed Couple Shot Dead In Haryana's Hansi
Entertainment News
  1. Three Superstar Divas Of Yore Relive Their Part In Kashmir
  2. Chloe Bailey Shares Reason Why She Is Categorised As An R&B Artiste
  3. Akshay Kumar Joins Mumbai’s Tree Plantation Drive To Honour His Parents
  4. Why Kashish Duggal Was Apprehensive About Playing Classical Dance Teacher In 'Suhaagan'
  5. TV Actor Samarthya Gupta To Play A Negative Role For The First Time In 'Jubilee Talkies'
Sports News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Kuldeep Yadav Removes Mitch Marsh After Axar Patel Takes A Blinder
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Football Federation Fires Back At Igor Stimac - Accuses Ex-Coach Of Attempting To 'Malign' AIFF
  3. Switzerland Draw Felt Like A Victory, Says Manuel Neuer After Record Euro Appearance
  4. Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Last Super 8 Match
  5. Denmark Vs Serbia UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
World News
  1. Haiti Gang Violence: Kenyan Police Leave For Controversial Deployment In UN-Led Force
  2. 'No Religious Minority Safe': Pakistan Defence Minister Makes Big Claim Amid Increased Mob Lynchings
  3. With Over 90% Muslims, Why Did Tajikistan Ban The Hijab? Explained
  4. Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Tamayo Perry Dies In Shark Attack In Hawaii | What You Should Know About Shark Attacks In US
  5. Elon Musk Gives YouTuber Tim Dodd A Tour Of SpaceX's Starfactory
Latest Stories
  1. Buxar's New MP Sudhakar Singh: A Crusader For Agricultural Reforms
  2. NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points
  3. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  4. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  5. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Football Federation Fires Back At Igor Stimac - Accuses Ex-Coach Of Attempting To 'Malign' AIFF
  7. Top News Stories June 24: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages