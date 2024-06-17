Hollywood

‘Bridgerton 3 Part 2’: Britain Premiere Turns Out To Be A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics

Victor Alli, Hannah Dodd, Tom Verica, Jessica Madsen, Harriet Cains, Emma Naomi, Ruth Gemmell, Luke Thompson, Betsy Beers, Sam Phillips, Luke Newton, Joanna Bobin, Simone Ashley, Dominic Coleman, Nicola Coughlan, Golda Rosheuvel, Shonda Rhimes, Hannah New, Adjoa Andoh, Jess Brownell, Claudia Jessie, Kathryn Drysdale, Nne Ebong, Daniel Francis, Florence Hunt and many others were present at the premiere of the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 2. Here are a few glimpses from the grand premiere in London.

Here are a few glimpses from the grand premiere in London:

1. Luke Newton And Nicola Coughlan

Luke Newton And Nicola Coughlan Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Luke Newton, left and Nicola Coughlan pose for photographers upon arrival at the season three part two screening of the television series ‘Bridgerton’, in London.

2. Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Nicola Coughlan poses for photographers upon arrival at the season three part two screening of the television series ‘Bridgerton’, in London.

3. Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Simone Ashley poses for photographers upon arrival at the season three part two screening of the television series ‘Bridgerton’, in London.

4. Nicola Coughlin

Nicola Coughlin Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Nicola Coughlin poses for photographers upon arrival at the season three part two screening of the television series ‘Bridgerton’, in London.

5. Adjoa Andoh

Adjoa Andoh Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Adjoa Andoh poses for photographers upon arrival at the season three part two screening of the television series ‘Bridgerton’, in London.

6. Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Simone Ashley poses for photographers upon arrival at the season three part two screening of the television series ‘Bridgerton’, in London.

7. Victor Alli, Hannah Dodd, Tom Verica, Jessica Madsen, Harriet Cains, Emma Naomi, Ruth Gemmell, Luke Thompson, Betsy Beers, Sam Phillips, Luke Newton, Joanna Bobin, Simone Ashley, Dominic Coleman, Nicola Coughlan, Golda Rosheuvel, Shonda Rhimes, Hannah New, Adjoa Andoh, Jess Brownell, Claudia Jessie, Kathryn Drysdale, Nne Ebong, Daniel Francis And Florence Hunt

Victor Alli, Hannah Dodd, Tom Verica, Jessica Madsen, Harriet Cains, Emma Naomi, Ruth Gemmell, Luke Thompson, Betsy Beers, Sam Phillips, Luke Newton, Joanna Bobin, Simone Ashley, Dominic Coleman, Nicola Coughlan, Golda Rosheuvel, Shonda Rhimes, Hannah New, Adjoa Andoh, Jess Brownell, Claudia Jessie, Kathryn Drysdale, Nne Ebong, Daniel Francis And Florence Hunt Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Victor Alli, from left, Hannah Dodd, Tom Verica, Jessica Madsen, Harriet Cains, Emma Naomi, Ruth Gemmell, Luke Thompson, Betsy Beers, Sam Phillips, Luke Newton, Joanna Bobin, Simone Ashley, Dominic Coleman, Nicola Coughlan, Golda Rosheuvel, Shonda Rhimes, Hannah New, Adjoa Andoh, Jess Brownell, Claudia Jessie, Kathryn Drysdale, Nne Ebong, Daniel Francis and Florence Hunt pose for photographers upon arrival at the season three part two screening of the television series ‘Bridgerton’, in London.

