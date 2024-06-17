Hollywood

‘Bridgerton 3 Part 2’: Britain Premiere Turns Out To Be A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics

Victor Alli, Hannah Dodd, Tom Verica, Jessica Madsen, Harriet Cains, Emma Naomi, Ruth Gemmell, Luke Thompson, Betsy Beers, Sam Phillips, Luke Newton, Joanna Bobin, Simone Ashley, Dominic Coleman, Nicola Coughlan, Golda Rosheuvel, Shonda Rhimes, Hannah New, Adjoa Andoh, Jess Brownell, Claudia Jessie, Kathryn Drysdale, Nne Ebong, Daniel Francis, Florence Hunt and many others were present at the premiere of the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 2. Here are a few glimpses from the grand premiere in London.