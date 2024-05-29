Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. The couple has not officially confirmed their relationship. However, they are frequently spotted in public holding hands. Recently, they were also spotted at a Taylor Swift concert where they were seen indulging in some PDA. As their relationship strengthens with each passing day, a recent report has revealed that Cooper wants to start a family with Hadid.
As reported by Life & Style, food-and-an-unexpected-performance-view-pics">Bradley Cooper is considering starting a family with Gigi Hadid before he turns 50. The actor is serious about having a child with the model. The report quoted a source who revealed that Cooper has been vocal about achieving this milestone with Hadid. The source said, “Bradley has been very vocal about the fact that he wants another child and was hoping that it would happen before he turns 50.”
The source continued, “His big birthday is in January, so no one’s expecting him to have a baby in his arms by that point, but he’s very clear that his intentions with Gigi are very serious. He sees her as baby mama material and says so all the time.”
The report mentioned that the couple does not intend to tie the knot anytime soon. The source added, “Gigi checks all boxes for him, and they both want to have a child together, so it’s just a question of when it happens, but no doubt they’ll be announcing good news very soon.”
Cooper and Hadid, both parents from previous relationships, seem to find a deeper connection through their shared experience of parenthood. The Oscar-nominated actor has a 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with his ex-partner Irina Shayk. Hadid has a 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. The couple reportedly hopes that their children get along well.