As reported by Life & Style, food-and-an-unexpected-performance-view-pics">Bradley Cooper is considering starting a family with Gigi Hadid before he turns 50. The actor is serious about having a child with the model. The report quoted a source who revealed that Cooper has been vocal about achieving this milestone with Hadid. The source said, “Bradley has been very vocal about the fact that he wants another child and was hoping that it would happen before he turns 50.”