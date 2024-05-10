After it was rumoured that 50 Cent and Mel Gibson were going to star in an upcoming crime thriller, fans of the rapper could not contain their excitement. This rumour was confirmed when the trailer of ‘Boneyard’ was released earlier this week. The trailer has already become the talk of the town and it features an ensemble cast that is known for being powerhouses of talent.
The 2:04 minute-long trailer of ‘Boneyard’ opens with a shot of newspaper clippings. As the trailer progresses, it is revealed that the police are dealing with a heinous crime. Under the leadership of Agent Carter (played by 50 Cent), the police are investigating the case of the ‘bone collector.’ It is revealed that the authorities found the remains of 11 women and an unborn child in 2009 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The series will delve into how the cops finally caught the ‘mission-oriented’ serial killer after an extensive investigation.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Boneyard’ here.
This chilling crime series is based on an actual case. That adds another layer of anticipation to the series. People love to watch true crime, and when you have a cast this stellar, the show is bound to grab eyeballs. The trailer is packed with interesting twists and turns which ups the ante. The cinematography sets the tone, while the camera work is smooth, even in the adrenaline-packed chase sequences. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “This will be a good one!!!” A second fan wrote, “This looks good but based on the true story is awesome.” A third fan commented, “I need to watch it after I watched the trailer.”
Starring Brian Van Holt, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Nora Zehetner, Michael Sirow, and Mel Gibson, ‘Boneyard’ is set to release in theatres on July 5.