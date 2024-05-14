‘Baby Reindeer’: Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau Bring Forth A Gripping Yet Surreal Netflix Series On Stalking – View Pics

For the unversed, the story revolves around Donny Dunn, a bartender and comic, who gives client Martha a cup of tea to cheer her up. Martha develops a deep relationship to Donny and begins visiting the pub on a daily basis, tormenting him online. She attends his gigs, harasses his fiancée, Teri, and leaves voicemails. Years ago, Donny begins a connection with TV writer Darrien O'Connor, who gives him career guidance, promises possibilities, and provides him with narcotics. Darrien sexually attacks Donny on several occasions when he is under the influence of drugs. They eventually stop seeing one other for several years. Back in the present, Donny reports Martha to the police, and she is arrested, prosecuted, and sentenced to 9 months in jail. Darrien and Donny meet again, and Darrien advises that they restart their cooperation. Donny hesitantly agrees.