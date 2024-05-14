Hollywood

‘Baby Reindeer’: Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau Bring Forth A Gripping Yet Surreal Netflix Series On Stalking – View Pics

‘Baby Reindeer’ has become the talk of town ever since its trailer came up. The Netflix show recently had a premiere meet where cast members came down at the Directors Guild Of America in Los Angeles.

Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning And Nava Mau Photo: Chris Pizzello
‘Baby Reindeer’ has become the talk of town ever since its trailer came up. The British dark comedy drama-thriller, ‘Baby Reindeer’, has been written by Richard Gadd and he even stars in it. It is based on his autobiographical one-man act of the same name. Weronika Tofilska and Josephine Bornebusch direct the film, which also stars Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, and Tom Goodman-Hill. The 7-episodic series is streaming on Netflix India.

For the unversed, the story revolves around Donny Dunn, a bartender and comic, who gives client Martha a cup of tea to cheer her up. Martha develops a deep relationship to Donny and begins visiting the pub on a daily basis, tormenting him online. She attends his gigs, harasses his fiancée, Teri, and leaves voicemails. Years ago, Donny begins a connection with TV writer Darrien O'Connor, who gives him career guidance, promises possibilities, and provides him with narcotics. Darrien sexually attacks Donny on several occasions when he is under the influence of drugs. They eventually stop seeing one other for several years. Back in the present, Donny reports Martha to the police, and she is arrested, prosecuted, and sentenced to 9 months in jail. Darrien and Donny meet again, and Darrien advises that they restart their cooperation. Donny hesitantly agrees.

The Netflix show recently had a premiere meet where cast members came down at the Directors Guild Of America in Los Angeles. Here are a few snaps from the grand web series premiere:

1. Jessica Gunning And Nava Mau

Jessica Gunning And Nava Mau
Jessica Gunning And Nava Mau Photo: Chris Pizzello
Jessica Gunning, left, and Nava Mau, cast members in ‘Baby Reindeer’, pose together at a photo call for the Netflix miniseries at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

2. Richard Gadd And Nava Mau

Richard Gadd And Nava Mau
Richard Gadd And Nava Mau Photo: Chris Pizzello
Richard Gadd, left, the creator and star of ‘Baby Reindeer’, poses for a selfie with cast member Nava Mau after a photo call for the Netflix miniseries at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

3. Richard Gadd And Jessica Gunning

Richard Gadd And Jessica Gunning
Richard Gadd And Jessica Gunning Photo: Chris Pizzello
Richard Gadd, right, creator and star of ‘Baby Reindeer’, poses with fellow cast member Jessica Gunning at a photo call for the Netflix miniseries at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

4. Nava Mau

Nava Mau
Nava Mau Photo: Chris Pizzello
Nava Mau, a cast member in ‘Baby Reindeer’, poses at a photo call for the Netflix miniseries at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

5. Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd
Richard Gadd Photo: Chris Pizzello
Richard Gadd, the creator and star of ‘Baby Reindeer’, poses at a photo call for the Netflix miniseries at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

6. Jessica Gunning

Jessica Gunning
Jessica Gunning Photo: Chris Pizzello
Jessica Gunning, a cast member in ‘Baby Reindeer’, poses for photographers at a photo call for the Netflix miniseries at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

7. Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning And Nava Mau

Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning And Nava Mau
Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning And Nava Mau Photo: Chris Pizzello
Richard Gadd, center, the creator and star of ‘Baby Reindeer’, poses with cast members Jessica Gunning, left, and Nava Mau at a photo call for the Netflix miniseries at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

