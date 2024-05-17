Hollywood

ACM Awards: Ben Williams, Bella Hudson And Others Enjoy At The Country Music Awards – View Pics

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards were held recently at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The show was hosted by country music veteran Reba McEntire, who has won 16 ACM Awards, and was produced by Dick Clark Productions.

Ben Williams And Bella Hudson Photo: LM Otero
Here are a few glimpses from the silver carpet of the ACM Awards:

1. Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Photo: LM Otero
Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

2. Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert Photo: LM Otero
Miranda Lambert arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

3. Hallie Ray Light McCollum And Parker McCollum

Hallie Ray Light McCollum And Parker McCollum
Hallie Ray Light McCollum And Parker McCollum Photo: LM Otero
Hallie Ray Light McCollum, left, and Parker McCollum arrive at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

4. Karen Fairchild

Karen Fairchild
Karen Fairchild Photo: LM Otero
Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

5. Maddie Font, Tae Kerr, Kendra Slaubaugh And Krista Slaubaugh

Maddie Font, Tae Kerr, Kendra Slaubaugh And Krista Slaubaugh
Maddie Font, Tae Kerr, Kendra Slaubaugh And Krista Slaubaugh Photo: LM Otero
Maddie Font, left, and Tae Kerr, right of Maddie & Tae pose with Kendra Slaubaugh, second from left, and Krista Slaubaugh of Tigirlily Gold at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

6. Kimberly Schlapman

Kimberly Schlapman
Kimberly Schlapman Photo: LM Otero
Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

7. Dan Smyers And Shay Mooney

Dan Smyers And Shay Mooney
Dan Smyers And Shay Mooney Photo: LM Otero
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay arrive at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

8. Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Photo: LM Otero
Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

9. Shaboozey

Shaboozey
Shaboozey Photo: LM Otero
Shaboozey arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

10. Noah Reid

Noah Reid
Noah Reid Photo: LM Otero
Noah Reid arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

11. Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO

Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO
Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO Photo: LM Otero
Jelly Roll, left, and Bunnie XO arrive at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

12. P1Harmony

P1Harmony
P1Harmony Photo: LM Otero
P1Harmony arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

13. Kendra Slaubaugh And Krista Slaubaugh

Kendra Slaubaugh And Krista Slaubaugh
Kendra Slaubaugh And Krista Slaubaugh Photo: LM Otero
Kendra Slaubaugh, left, and Krista Slaubaugh of Tigirlily Gold arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

14. Ashley Cooke

Ashley Cooke
Ashley Cooke Photo: LM Otero
Ashley Cooke arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

15. Dasha

Dasha
Dasha Photo: LM Otero
Dasha arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

16. Daisy Kent

Daisy Kent
Daisy Kent Photo: LM Otero
Daisy Kent arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

17. Reyna Roberts

Reyna Roberts
Reyna Roberts Photo: LM Otero
Reyna Roberts arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

18. Ben Williams And Bella Hudson

Ben Williams And Bella Hudson
Ben Williams And Bella Hudson Photo: LM Otero
Ben Williams, left, and Bella Hudson arrive at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

19. Emily Orozco

Emily Orozco
Emily Orozco Photo: LM Otero
Emily Orozco arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

20. Prana Supreme And Tekitha

Prana Supreme And Tekitha
Prana Supreme And Tekitha Photo: LM Otero
Prana Supreme, left, and Tekitha of O.N.E The Duo arrive at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

