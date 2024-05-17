ACM Awards: Ben Williams, Bella Hudson And Others Enjoy At The Country Music Awards – View Pics

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards were held recently at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The show was hosted by country music veteran Reba McEntire, who has won 16 ACM Awards till date, and the show was produced by Dick Clark Productions.
1. Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
2. Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
3. Hallie Ray Light McCollum And Parker McCollum
Hallie Ray Light McCollum, left, and Parker McCollum arrive at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
4. Karen Fairchild
Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
5. Maddie Font, Tae Kerr, Kendra Slaubaugh And Krista Slaubaugh
Maddie Font, left, and Tae Kerr, right of Maddie & Tae pose with Kendra Slaubaugh, second from left, and Krista Slaubaugh of Tigirlily Gold at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
6. Kimberly Schlapman
Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
7. Dan Smyers And Shay Mooney
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay arrive at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
8. Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
9. Shaboozey
Shaboozey arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
10. Noah Reid
Noah Reid arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
11. Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO
Jelly Roll, left, and Bunnie XO arrive at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
12. P1Harmony
P1Harmony arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
13. Kendra Slaubaugh And Krista Slaubaugh
Kendra Slaubaugh, left, and Krista Slaubaugh of Tigirlily Gold arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
14. Ashley Cooke
Ashley Cooke arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
15. Dasha
Dasha arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
16. Daisy Kent
Daisy Kent arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
17. Reyna Roberts
Reyna Roberts arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
18. Ben Williams And Bella Hudson
Ben Williams, left, and Bella Hudson arrive at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
19. Emily Orozco
Emily Orozco arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
20. Prana Supreme And Tekitha
Prana Supreme, left, and Tekitha of O.N.E The Duo arrive at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.