'A Quiet Place: Day One' Trailer 2 Review: Lupita Nyong'o Tries Leaving New York With Her Cat As Sound-Sensitive Aliens Take Over

The second trailer of 'A Quiet Place: Day One' is here. Starring Starring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn, the film will release on June 28.

Lupita Nyong'o in 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
When the first trailer of ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ was released by the makers in February, fans of the franchise were bowled away. Set as a prequel to John Krasinski’s ‘A Quiet Place’, the makers have now released the second trailer of the film. Starring Lupita Nyong’o in the lead role, the second trailer of ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ has got fans of this superhit horror franchise talking.

The 2:26 minute long trailer of ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ opens with a shot of the New York skyline. Sam (played by Lupita Nyong’o) is seen walking down the streets of the bustling city with her black and white cat. However, everything turns upside down when the city is hit by flaming meteorites. Things turn even scarier when sound-sensitive alien invaders start taking over. Sam connects with Eric (played by Joseph Quinn) to make plans to escape the city with her cat.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ here.

The trailer of ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ hooks you in. Nyong’o is excellent in her role, and so is Quinn. You cannot help but root for these two. Not just the leads, the story has been written in such a way that your heart will move for every character, no matter if they are a passerby. The story has an interesting plot which has the potential to get the audience in the theatre to watch the film in pin drop silence. The part that has left me thinking still is what if Sam’s cat starts to meow? Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “She needs to protect that cat at all costs!” A second fan commented, “Lupita in horror movies? I’m definitely sold.” A third fan wrote, “Okay, Lupita, Joseph and cat? The trio I completely stan.”

Starring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn, ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ is set to release in theatres on June 28.

A Still From 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
