The trailer of ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ hooks you in. Nyong’o is excellent in her role, and so is Quinn. You cannot help but root for these two. Not just the leads, the story has been written in such a way that your heart will move for every character, no matter if they are a passerby. The story has an interesting plot which has the potential to get the audience in the theatre to watch the film in pin drop silence. The part that has left me thinking still is what if Sam’s cat starts to meow? Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “She needs to protect that cat at all costs!” A second fan commented, “Lupita in horror movies? I’m definitely sold.” A third fan wrote, “Okay, Lupita, Joseph and cat? The trio I completely stan.”