‘3 Body Problem’: Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Liam Cunningham, Alex Sharp, John Bradley, Zine Tseng Attend Los Angeles Screening – View Pics

The makers of ‘3 Body Problem’ organised a screening of the show in Los Angeles. It was attended by the entire cast and crew with much fanfare. The amount of love and appreciation that the show has received all over the world made sure that everyone was smiling from ear to ear.
Here are a few glimpses from the special screening:
1. Jess Hong
Jess Hong arrives at a screening of ‘3 Body Problem’ in Los Angeles.
2. Benedict Wong
Benedict Wong arrives at a screening of ‘3 Body Problem’ in Los Angeles.
3. Liam Cunningham And Zine Tseng
Liam Cunningham, left, and Zine Tseng arrive at a screening of ‘3 Body Problem’ in Los Angeles.
4. Zine Tseng
Zine Tseng arrives at a screening of ‘3 Body Problem’ in Los Angeles.
5. John Bradley
John Bradley arrives at a screening of ‘3 Body Problem’ in Los Angeles.
6. Alex Sharp
Alex Sharp arrives at a screening of ‘3 Body Problem’ in Los Angeles.
7. Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Liam Cunningham, Alex Sharp, John Bradley And Zine Tseng
Benedict Wong, from left, Jess Hong, Liam Cunningham, Alex Sharp, John Bradley and Zine Tseng arrive at a screening of ‘3 Body Problem’ in Los Angeles.