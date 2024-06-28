2024 Tony Awards: Moments From 77th Tony Awards in New York That You Missed On TV

Kara Young poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for "Purlie Victorious" during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, from left, Justin Levine, Angelina Jolie, Brody Grant and members of the company of "The Outsiders" during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.
Hilary Clinton presents a musical number from "Suffs" during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.
Terria Joseph, from back left, Nasir Dean, Alicia Keys, Egypt Dean, Craig Cook, and front center Genesis Dean arrive at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.
Members of the company of "Water for Elephants" perform during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.
Brooke Shields arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.
Eddie Redmayne, center left, Gayle Rankin, center right, and the company of "Company" perform "Willkommen" during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.
Nick Jonas, far left, and Adrienne Warren, far right, present the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical to Maleah Joi Moon for "Hell's Kitchen" during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.
Ariana DeBose arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.
Daniel Radcliffe accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for "Merrily We Roll Along" during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.
Pete Townshend speaks during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.
Sarah Paulson, left, winner of the award for lead actress in a play for "Appropriate" and Jonathan Groff, winner of the best leading actor in a musical for "Merrily We Roll Along" greet in the press room during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.
Host Ariana DeBose performs "This Party's for You" during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.