2024 Tony Awards: Moments From 77th Tony Awards in New York That You Missed On TV

The who's who of H-Town came in for a fun evening at the 2024 Tony Awards. While you have seen most of it already, here are a few glimpses that you must have missed on the telly.

Kara Young | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kara Young poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for "Purlie Victorious" during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Justin Levine, Angelina Jolie and Brody Grant
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Justin Levine, Angelina Jolie and Brody Grant | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, from left, Justin Levine, Angelina Jolie, Brody Grant and members of the company of "The Outsiders" during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

Hilary Clinton
Hilary Clinton | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Hilary Clinton presents a musical number from "Suffs" during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

Terria Joseph, Nasir Dean, Alicia Keys, Egypt Dean, Craig Cook, and Genesis Dean
Terria Joseph, Nasir Dean, Alicia Keys, Egypt Dean, Craig Cook, and Genesis Dean | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Terria Joseph, from back left, Nasir Dean, Alicia Keys, Egypt Dean, Craig Cook, and front center Genesis Dean arrive at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

Water for Elephants performs during Tony Awards
Water for Elephants performs during Tony Awards | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Members of the company of "Water for Elephants" perform during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Brooke Shields arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin perform Willkommen
Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin perform Willkommen | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Eddie Redmayne, center left, Gayle Rankin, center right, and the company of "Company" perform "Willkommen" during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren present an award
Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren present an award | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Nick Jonas, far left, and Adrienne Warren, far right, present the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical to Maleah Joi Moon for "Hell's Kitchen" during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

Ariana DeBose arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Daniel Radcliffe accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for "Merrily We Roll Along" during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

Pete Townshend
Pete Townshend | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Pete Townshend speaks during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

Sarah Paulson and Jonathan Groff
Sarah Paulson and Jonathan Groff | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sarah Paulson, left, winner of the award for lead actress in a play for "Appropriate" and Jonathan Groff, winner of the best leading actor in a musical for "Merrily We Roll Along" greet in the press room during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

Host Ariana DeBose performs
Host Ariana DeBose performs | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Host Ariana DeBose performs "This Party's for You" during the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

