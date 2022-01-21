Since NFTs have become more mainstream, Hollywood celebrities have jumped on the bandwagon and are making some serious profits out of it. They've tokenized everything from music to artwork using NFTs.The digital certificates (NFTs) have come a long way since the first NFT sale in 2014. And in 2021 after its popularity exploded, everyone from rappers to supermodels to actors is peddling NFTs.Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are digital valuables that have been confirmed using blockchain technology. Here are some of the biggest names that joined the hype and also profited from it.

Shawn Mendes

Canadian Singer Shawn Mendes, teamed up with avatar technology company Genies to launch an NFT based on his latest album, ‘Wonder’ on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace. The musician introduced digital wearables including a guitar, vest, signed t-shirt, and more. Currently, the overall sales volume is close to $10 million

Lindsay Lohan



Lindsay Lohan of ‘Mean Girls’ in September 2021, released "fursona," an NFT of her furry buddy. Lohan had earlier released a new NFT of her song "Lullaby," which was sold for $85,484.09. According to recent developments, Lohan will join a number of other celebrities in selling experiential NFTs.

Eminem

In April 2021, Eminem launched his first set of NFTs on Nifty Gateway. The total amount raised was $1.8 million. Digital action figures, characters from Eminem’s videos and original instrumental tracks, and rare physical goods were among the items on display.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton has launched her own NFTs in collaboration with designer Blake Kathryn. ‘Hummingbird in my metaverse’ and ‘Legend of love’ both had 11 editions available for purchase, whereas the ‘Iconic Crypto Queen’ NFT only had one edition available, which got sold for over one million.

Emily Ratajkowski

"Buying Myself Back: A Model for Redistribution" is the title of this famous supermodel's NFT. Ratajkowski gained control over her own image after artist Richard Prince put the model's image on canvas, which she purchased from Prince for $81,000. She then had a photo taken of herself in front of the canvas, which is the digital image file and was sold for $140,000 as an NFT.