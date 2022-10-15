Hiten Paintal On ICC Men’s T-20 Cricket World Cup 2022: Lot Of Talented Sportsmen In Hockey Or Football, Their Sport Should Also Be Made Important

Actor Hiten Paintal is excited to catch the matches at the ICC Men’s T-20 Cricket World Cup 2022. The matches will start on the 16th of October and he can’t wait to enjoy the games with his friends.

“The T20 is starting and it’s a great format as in 3-4 hours the entire match gets over and is exciting as well. Though I am not a very big cricket fan, there are times when I and my friends sit down and watch the matches. It’s a good way for us to bond,” he says.

He adds, “Cricket is a religion in India and I feel that there are a lot of talented sportsmen in our country, be it in hockey or football. We should give them a chance and their sport should also be made important. I have heard that some players who were travelling out of the country who were not from the cricket field, weren’t treated well. Other sports should also be given importance. Now the sports players have come into the world's eye and we are doing well in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. They should be provided with better equipment and training.”

Ask him who his favourite cricketers are, and he says, “My favourite cricketer is MS Dhoni. I also like Virat Kohli. Back in the days, I loved Sehwag and Kapil Dev Ji and all the legends.”