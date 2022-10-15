Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Hiten Paintal On ICC Men’s T-20 Cricket World Cup 2022: Lot Of Talented Sportsmen In Hockey Or Football, Their Sport Should Also Be Made Important

Hiten Paintal reveals how the matches of the ICC Men’s T-20 Cricket World Cup 2022 are a great time to bond with friends. He is looking forward to the mega tournament.

Hiten Pujari
Hiten Pujari Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 3:36 pm

Actor Hiten Paintal is excited to catch the matches at the ICC Men’s T-20 Cricket World Cup 2022. The matches will start on the 16th of October and he can’t wait to enjoy the games with his friends.

“The T20 is starting and it’s a great format as in 3-4 hours the entire match gets over and is exciting as well. Though I am not a very big cricket fan, there are times when I and my friends sit down and watch the matches. It’s a good way for us to bond,” he says.

He adds, “Cricket is a religion in India and I feel that there are a lot of talented sportsmen in our country, be it in hockey or football. We should give them a chance and their sport should also be made important. I have heard that some players who were travelling out of the country who were not from the cricket field, weren’t treated well. Other sports should also be given importance. Now the sports players have come into the world's eye and we are doing well in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. They should be provided with better equipment and training.”

Ask him who his favourite cricketers are, and he says, “My favourite cricketer is MS Dhoni. I also like Virat Kohli. Back in the days, I loved Sehwag and Kapil Dev Ji and all the legends.”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sports ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 T20 World Cup T20 Cricket Cricket Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Film Actor Indian Actor Television Actor Indian Television Actor TV Actor Indian TV Actor Hiten Paintal Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health