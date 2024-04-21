‘Hit Man’ Trailer Review: Glen Powell Nails The Various Undercover Looks In This Hilarious Action Romcom

Glen Powell has been coming up with some of the most noticeable films of his career ever since he did ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. His latest to be announced is ‘Hit Man’. The film had its premiere last year at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 5. It got a great appreciation from the audience attending the film festival, and it has created a huge buzz around the film ever since. Now finally the makers of the film have released the official trailer of the film, and it will have both a limited theatrical release and a big streaming release.
In the film, Glen Powell is an undercover Houston police officer. He appears as a trustworthy hitman in order to apprehend individuals seeking to hire him. However, things start going south when he attempts to help a woman in need who asked for his help.
Check out the trailer right here:
While the action romcom does look too hilarious on the outset, it’s the varied looks of Glen Powell that hooks you on. While he looks the same, but the undercover get-ups make him feel so different than his real self that you’re left intrigued as to what the film would ensue.
For the unversed, ‘Hit Man’ has been adapted for screen from Skip Hollandsworth’s book ‘Hit Man’. While Richard Linklater and Glen Powell have collaboratively adapted the book for the screenplay, it is Richard Linklater who takes on the directorial reigns of the movie. What’s also interesting is that Glen Powell is also one of the co-producers of the movie.
‘Hit Man’ would have a limited release across the US in a few selected cinemas on May 24. However, what’s getting everyone excited is its big release on Netflix on June 7, which would effectively help the film reach the whole world.
Are you excited to watch ‘Hit Man’? Share your thoughts with us.