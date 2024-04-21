‘Hit Man’ Trailer Review: Glen Powell Nails The Various Undercover Looks In This Hilarious Action Romcom

Glen Powell has been coming up with some of the most noticeable films of his career ever since he did ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. His latest to be announced is ‘Hit Man’. The film had its premiere last year at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 5. It got a great appreciation from the audience attending the film festival, and it has created a huge buzz around the film ever since. Now finally the makers of the film have released the official trailer of the film, and it will have both a limited theatrical release and a big streaming release.