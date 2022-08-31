Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Himesh Reshammiya Released 'Ganpati Gajaanann' To Flag Off Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Bollywood and Gujarati music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya released his latest track titled 'Ganpati Gajaanann' on Wednesday to mark the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The song is the first single from his third label Himesh Reshammiya Devotional.

Himesh Reshammiya
Himesh Reshammiya IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 4:16 pm

Bollywood and Gujarati music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya released his latest track titled 'Ganpati Gajaanann' on Wednesday to mark the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The song is the first single from his third label Himesh Reshammiya Devotional.

Commenting on the occasion of the song release, Himesh said in a statement: "Our first music label has crossed 3 billion views on the first 75 songs out of which the first 3 songs of 'Surroor 2021' album has contributed 1.5 billion across YouTube and our 2nd music label which was launched last month is doing exceptionally well."

The song has been composed by Reshammiya's father Vipin Reshammiya and Himesh has lent his voice for the track. This is the first time the father son duo have collaborated.

Sharing his excitement over the collaboration, the composer added: "Now with our 3rd music label, which is a devotional music label, we are launching with Dad's song, which is sung by me. I'm really very happy that the first song has been accepted so well with 5 million views on the first day itself,"

The song has been written by Shudharkar Sharma and is available to stream on YouTube.

