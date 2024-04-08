Art & Entertainment

Himani Shivpuri Hails Her Brother 'For His Unconditional Love, Guardianship'

Ahead of 'National Siblings Day', veteran actress Himani Shivpuri paid tribute to her brother and shared how he has taken on the role of a guardian watching over her.

Himani, who plays Katori Amma in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' said: "My brother, Himanshu, and I have faced many challenges together and celebrated many triumphs, which has only strengthened our bond. His resilience and fortitude have been a constant source of inspiration for me, reminding me that I am never alone. From an early age, he has taken on the role of a guardian, watching over me with unwavering devotion."

"Whether he's offering guidance, lending a helping hand, or simply being a reassuring presence, he always goes above and beyond to ensure my safety and comfort. Today, I want to pay tribute to my brother, not just for being a sibling, but also for his unconditional love and guardianship, which is like that of a father to both me and my son, Katyayan," she shared.

Himani added: "I celebrate the exceptional bond we share and express my heartfelt gratitude for having such an extraordinary brother by my side. Happy Siblings Day to my everlasting friend and confidant."

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs at 10 p.m. on &TV.

