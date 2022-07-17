Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
Art & Entertainment

Hilaria Baldwin Feels The 'Wear And Tear' Of Pregnancy

Hilaria Baldwin speaks up about her experience of being pregnant again.

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 1:18 pm

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, who has Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Edu, and Maria with her husband, is expecting her seventh child, and though she is "grateful," she says that it hasn't been as easy. 

Hilaria Baldwin also poked fun at the fact she was working out in high heels in the video.

She added: "You guys know me: always moving around with whatever I am wearing," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The couple broke the news in an Instagram video that saw the family offering advice to the unborn child before Hilaria Baldwin said: "I can't wait to meet you, my daughter."

She wrote in the video's caption: "It's always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around." 

"What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud? Perhaps nothing that we can define. We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self."

"I share with you our family's hopes and wishes, encouragement and advice for our new baby. I feel so much joy, watching these children, who are filled with love and the most simple, kind wisdom. Hearing them share their words is one of my greatest gifts in life. Join us in honouring this whole little independent human, growing inside of me."

[With Inputs from IANS]

Art & Entertainment Hilaria Baldwin Alec Baldwin Hilaria Baldwin Pregnancy Hilaria Baldwin Alec Baldwin Relationship Celebrity Couple Hollywood
