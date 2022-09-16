Friday, Sep 16, 2022
High Praise For 'Indian Idol 13' Contestant For Getting Lata Mangeshkar's Song Right

Well-known singer Neha Kakkar has been bowled over by 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Sonakshi Kar's rendition of a Lata Mangeshkar song.

Sonakshi Kar
Sonakshi Kar IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 6:47 pm

Sonakshi also amazed the other judges, including Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, with her melodious rendition of Lata's famous romantic track �Rahen Na Rahen Hum' from the 1966 film 'Mamta' starring Suchitra Sen, Ashok Kumar and Dharmendra.

Kakkar told Sonakshi: "I loved your performance. We have contestants like you who are singing Lata didi's songs. It sounds like our music is safe in your voice."

Expressing her gratitude, Sonakshi said: "I have grown up watching 'Indian Idol' and have learnt so much just by watching the show. I am really excited as to what this journey will bring for me after being mentored by the trio of judges who have mastered the art of music."

'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

