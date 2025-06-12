Here's Why Film Workers For Palestine Calls Out Mubi For Receiving Funds From Sequoia And Demands To Return The Investment

Sequoia invests in Kela to "leverage Israel’s unique cadre of techno warriors to help defend the Western world order," as per its own website.



The statement further read that "money invested in Mubi by Sequoia is inseparable from profits generated by the illegal dispossession of Palestinian land and the genocide of Palestinians."



According to The Financial Times, Sequoia’s investment in Mubi will help the platform, fund and distribute independent arthouse films, which according to Film Workers for Palestine means that "as film workers, our art and labor will be used to launder profits generated from Israel’s war crimes. And it means that as viewers, our Mubi subscription dollars will flow back to the war machine."



The organisation called it "unacceptable" and demands that Mubi return the funding that it received from Sequoia.