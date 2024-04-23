‘Hell’s Kitchen’: Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King Attend Opening Night Of Alicia Keys’ Broadway Musical – View Pics

‘Hell’s Kitchen’, Alicia Keys’ musical, has officially commenced its Broadway run. ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ premiered recently on Broadway and it is being loved by one and all. A jukebox musical based on Alicia Keys’ songs, ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ tells the semi-autobiographical account of Alicia Keys’ teenage life in a Manhattan neighbourhood in the 1990s.
The narrative follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl who discovers her passion of music and the strong bond she has with her mother.
The musical has received critical acclaim. Right after the opening night, Alicia Keys took to social media and posted on Instagram that a few special visitors had attended the event. This included Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Gayle King. The musical is now being performed at the Shubert Theatre until September 2024.
Here are a few clicks from the Broadway Musical’s opening night:
1. Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys attends the ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Broadway musical opening night performance at the Shubert Theatre in New York.
2. Gayle King
Gayle King attends the ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Broadway musical opening night performance at the Shubert Theatre in New York.
3. Camryn Manheim
Camryn Manheim attends the ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Broadway musical opening night performance at the Shubert Theatre in New York.
4. Alicia Keys And Clive Davis
Alicia Keys, left, and Clive Davis attend the ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Broadway musical opening night performance at the Shubert Theatre in New York.
5. Ben Vereen
Ben Vereen attends the ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Broadway musical opening night performance at the Shubert Theatre in New York.