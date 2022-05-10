Helen To Make Comeback With Abhinay Deo's Series 'Brown'

Veteran actress Helen is set to make her comeback with drama series ‘Brown’ directed by Abhinay Deo. The 83-year-old actress was last seen in ‘Heroine’ directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and has been away from the camera ever since.

‘Brown’ that will be Helen’s comeback is a Neo-Noir crime drama set in city of Kolkata and promises to be a fine watch, as per latestly. The drama is based on a book by Abheek Barua called ‘City of Death’. The series will also see actors Karisma Kapoor and Surya Sharma in major roles.

While speaking about her character, Helen said, "When I was first approached, what put me at ease was the clarity and assurance the team gave me about my role. I identify with this character and I plan to simply enjoy myself as I return to the set.”

Furthermore talking about the content lane of the industry as of now, she said, “I was nervous looking at how things have changed since I was last on screens, but having witnessed the change, it is all good and is in fact, fascinating to say the least, for this is a space I have never experienced before.”

Helen got her first break in ‘Howrah Bridge’ when she was just 19. She has appeared in over 700 films as of now.