Heidi Montag Accuses Lady Gaga Of Stealing Her Music

Singer-actress Heidi Montag recently made a shocking claim that iconic singer-songwriter Lady Gaga stole her music. She said that the two were working with the same producer, from where it all began.

The story goes like Montag was recording the track ‘Fashion’, which was written and produced by Gaga, and the producer RedOne (real name Nadir Khayat) said that he was going to take permission from the writer. However, years later, despite giving permission, Gaga used the song for the soundtrack of the 2009 rom-com ‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’, Montag told Unpopular podcast.

“He was like, ‘I just need to get the consent of the writer.’ And so I just thought Lady Gaga was a writer, because she was a writer on the song,” Heidi said. “And he was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna cut ‘Fashion’ with Heidi. I have her in the studio, she loves it.’ And [Gaga’s] like, ‘Great. Sure, she can have that song.’ So then I recorded it and it was my song. That was the impression I was under,” she said, adding, ““It’s hard because people are like, ‘I love Lady Gaga!’ And I’m like, ‘I’m sure she’s great but I have not had the best encounter with her,'”

Montag also claimed that Gaga had stopped her from working with RedOne and, in fact, even asked the latter to oblige.

“She did not want me working with RedOne and she told RedOne she wouldn’t work with him anymore if I kept working with him. And he’s like, ‘I’m sorry. She’s my writing partner for huge things.’ We even went out to dinner with him several times and we were hanging out with him and she pulled the cord,” she was quoted as saying.

She added, “And I was in the studio with her producer before she came out, so I think she saw that RedOne is one of the biggest and best producers and writers and if he takes Heidi that’s taking my magic. He wrote ‘Just Dance’ for her, he wrote almost every song with her and produced it. So of course she’s not going to want to share that when at that moment I was a potential rival for what she was doing.”

