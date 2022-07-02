Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

HBO Cancels 'The Time Traveler's Wife' After One Season

HBO has decided to cancel television writer Steven Moffat's drama series "The Time Traveler's Wife" after season one.

Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble
Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble Google Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 1:33 pm

HBO has decided to cancel television writer Steven Moffat's drama series "The Time Traveler's Wife" after season one. 

The show, based on Audrey Niffenegger’s novel of the same name, starred Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse. 

The six-part drama, written and executive produced by Moffat, told the tale of Clare and Henry and a marriage with a problem: time travel.

“Though HBO will not be moving forward with the second season of 'The Time Traveler’s Wife', it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter. 

Related stories

Alluri First-Look Poster Shows Sree Vishnu As A Dynamic Cop

'South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2' Teaser Shows Fictional Town Being Pushed To Disaster

Siddharth Roy Kapur Announces 8 New Web Shows

"We are so grateful for their passion, hard work and care for adapting this beloved book. We also thank Theo and Rose, and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences," an HBO spokesperson told Deadline. 

The series, directed by David Nutter, premiered on May 15 and ran through June 19.

It was backed by Hartswood Films in association with Warner Bros. Television.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Steven Moffat The Time Traveler's Wife HBO Films Rose Leslie Theo James
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sai Pallavi's 'Vennela' In 'Virata Parvam' Based On Real-Life Character

Sai Pallavi's 'Vennela' In 'Virata Parvam' Based On Real-Life Character

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022