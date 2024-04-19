Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Slams Troll Who Accused Him Of Wasting Dad Anil Kapoor’s Money On Sneakers

Harsh Varrdhan, who is the son of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, and the brother of actress Sonam Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor, made his acting debut with Mirzya in ‘2016’. Before that, he had assisted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on ‘Bombay Velvet’, and was seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ in 2018 as well. His performance in ‘Thar’, in which he starred alongside his father, was praised by everyone. Moving ahead, he is gearing up for the long-in-the-making biopic of Olympian Abhinav Bindra.