Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Slams Troll Who Accused Him Of Wasting Dad Anil Kapoor’s Money On Sneakers

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who is Anil Kapoor’s son and Sonam Kapoor’s brother, recently was trolled on social media. It all started after a few X (formerly Twitter) users called out his privilege when he tweeted about his favourite football team, Manchester United. An X user questioned Harsh Varrdhan about his filmography and asked if he wants to make a good movie or wants to continue “buying sneakers” with his father’s money.
Responding to the troll, Harsh slammed him and said, “Where can I watch your films? How many have you done? I’ve done Ray, Thar, Bhavesh Joshi, and Ak vs Ak, Mirzya… Who are you? An irrelevant loser who’s bitter on Twitter who started supporting City once they got rich with Arab money…”
Well, this is not the first time that Harsh has got into a heated argument with a social media user. Last year, when football star David Beckham was in Mumbai, Harsh shared a picture with him. At that time, a troll questioned him, “Usne ye nahi poochha ki tu hai kaun? (Did he not ask who you are)?”. To which, Harsh responded, “Bhai woh mere ghar pe aaya… Tu kaun hai ? 😂😭😭😭 (Bro he came to my house. Who are you?)”
Harsh Varrdhan, who is the son of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, and the brother of actress Sonam Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor, made his acting debut with Mirzya in ‘2016’. Before that, he had assisted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on ‘Bombay Velvet’, and was seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ in 2018 as well. His performance in ‘Thar’, in which he starred alongside his father, was praised by everyone. Moving ahead, he is gearing up for the long-in-the-making biopic of Olympian Abhinav Bindra.