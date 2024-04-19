Art & Entertainment

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Slams Troll Who Accused Him Of Wasting Dad Anil Kapoor’s Money On Sneakers

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently got into a social media argument with a troll who asked him about his privileges.

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor with son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor
info_icon

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who is Anil Kapoor’s son and Sonam Kapoor’s brother, recently was trolled on social media. It all started after a few X (formerly Twitter) users called out his privilege when he tweeted about his favourite football team, Manchester United. An X user questioned Harsh Varrdhan about his filmography and asked if he wants to make a good movie or wants to continue “buying sneakers” with his father’s money.

info_icon

Responding to the troll, Harsh slammed him and said, “Where can I watch your films? How many have you done? I’ve done Ray, Thar, Bhavesh Joshi, and Ak vs Ak, Mirzya… Who are you? An irrelevant loser who’s bitter on Twitter who started supporting City once they got rich with Arab money…”

Advertisement

Well, this is not the first time that Harsh has got into a heated argument with a social media user. Last year, when football star David Beckham was in Mumbai, Harsh shared a picture with him. At that time, a troll questioned him, “Usne ye nahi poochha ki tu hai kaun? (Did he not ask who you are)?”. To which, Harsh responded, “Bhai woh mere ghar pe aaya… Tu kaun hai ? 😂😭😭😭 (Bro he came to my house. Who are you?)”

Harsh Varrdhan, who is the son of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, and the brother of actress Sonam Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor, made his acting debut with Mirzya in ‘2016’. Before that, he had assisted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on ‘Bombay Velvet’, and was seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ in 2018  as well. His performance in ‘Thar’, in which he starred alongside his father, was praised by everyone. Moving ahead, he is gearing up for the long-in-the-making biopic of Olympian Abhinav Bindra.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  2. Israel-Iran News LIVE Updates: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; IAEA Says No Damage To Nuclear Sites
  3. Taylor Swift Announces The First Single From 'The Tortured Poets Department' And A New 'For A Fortnight Challenge' For Swifties!
  4. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Over 50% Turnout In Bengal, Tripura So Far; Firing Reported At Manipur Polling Booths
  5. Sports World LIVE: UAE Beat Nepal By Six Wickets In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Semi-Final
  6. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  7. Heatwave Hits Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand As Mercury Soars To Over 40 Deg C; Rain Alert In THESE States
  8. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny