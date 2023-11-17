Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Questioned If David Beckham Asked, ‘Tu Kaun Hai’ Before Posing For A Photo

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shared a picture with football legend David Beckham for which he got trolled. Harsh gave a befitting reply to shut down the troll.

Updated: 17 Nov 2023 11:10 am

On Wednesday, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja hosted a grand party at their residence welcoming football legend, David Beckham after the India vs New Zealand World Cup match. Their family members and close ones from the industry were present at the bash. From Karisma Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor, everyone present at the party posed with Beckham and shared pics on their Instagram handles. Sonam's brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also posted a snap with Beckham from the night. When Harsh shared the pic, he got trolled. The actor gave a befitting reply. 

The troll questioned Harsh, “Usne ye nahi poochha ki tu hai kaun? (Did he not ask who are you?)''. He responded, “Bhai Woh mere ghar pe aaya.. Tu kaun hai ? 😂😭😭😭 (Bro he came to my house. Who are you?)”

Harsh had shared the photo with David on Instagram with the caption, “Since I was probably the only person at that party that has actually watched every game beckhams played and passionately followed his career at united and beyond I felt like I should take a photo.. I’m now sharing it with the rest of the world since everyone else is sharing theirs 😭😀”

Harsh also wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, “Met david Beckham last night.. spoke to him about United of course and the state of the club .. can’t reveal more ..”

On the work front, he was last seen in Netflix's 'Thar' with his father, Anil Kapoor. Harsh will be seen in the biopic of Olympic medalist Abhinav Bindra.

