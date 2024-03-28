Harsh Chhaya Recalls 'Tough' Separation From Shefali Shah: It's A Closed Chapter

‘Darlings’ actress Shefali Shah and filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah have been married for over two decades and have two sons together. However, the 50-year-old actress was previously married to Harsh Chhaya. The former couple, who collaborated on the Zee TV show ‘Hasratein,’ parted ways after nearly six years of marriage.
Harsh, who appeared in ‘Satyameva Jayate 2,’ recently discussed their divorce while conversing with Siddharth Kanan. He said, “The separation was pretty tough. Itni puraani kahani hai. Itna samay beet gaya hai…bees pachees saal ho gaye hai (It’s such an old story. So much time has passed... It’s been twenty-five or thirty years). For me, it is a closed chapter.”
He added, “No, we are not friends. I don’t have an issue talking to her, so if we bump into each other, I wouldn’t get uncomfortable.” Shah and Chhaya were married from 1994 to 2000.
This wouldn’t be the first time the ‘Jolly LLB’ actor would have opened up about his divorce. In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that he had an intuition that his marriage was going to come to an end. “It hurt. The separation didn’t take me by surprise. I had seen it coming for almost eight months. I still look back at it very pragmatically. Two people met, fell in love, got married and parted ways. One couldn’t do anything about it. I felt it was better to separate than live a life where you don’t know where your marriage is going. After feeling bad and gathering enough sympathy for myself, I finally got out of it in six months.”
Previously, Shah has also talked about her first marriage and stated that she had no regrets of marrying the television actor. She revealed that she had realized what was better for her, and if it didn’t work out, it didn’t.
As for their relationships now, in December 2000, the ‘Three of Us’ actress married director Vipul Amrutlal Shah. On the other hand, Chhaya married Bengali actress Sunita Sengupta in 2003.