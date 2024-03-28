Harsh Chhaya Recalls 'Tough' Separation From Shefali Shah: It's A Closed Chapter

This wouldn’t be the first time the ‘Jolly LLB’ actor would have opened up about his divorce. In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that he had an intuition that his marriage was going to come to an end. “It hurt. The separation didn’t take me by surprise. I had seen it coming for almost eight months. I still look back at it very pragmatically. Two people met, fell in love, got married and parted ways. One couldn’t do anything about it. I felt it was better to separate than live a life where you don’t know where your marriage is going. After feeling bad and gathering enough sympathy for myself, I finally got out of it in six months.”