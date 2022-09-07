Harry Styles Did Not Spit On Chris Pine In Viral Video; Actor’s Rep Calls It A ‘Result Of An Odd Online Illusion’

Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde’s film ‘Don't Worry Darling’ has been in the eye of the storm for quite some time now, mostly due to the equation shared by the star cast. Earlier, during the film’s premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, it was said that Florence Pugh avoided eye contact with the director.

And now in another viral video, it is being touted that Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine as he took the seat beside him during the premiere. However, Chris Pine’s representative has now denied the speculations and called the claims “a ridiculous story.”

“This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist,” Chris Pine’s rep asserted in a statement to Variety.

Check out the video below:

Did Harry Styles just spit on Chris Pine?? #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/V79mMi8CQs — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 6, 2022

In fact, a source close to the Venice Film Festival told Variety that there has been no tension between the two actors and that the potential spitting incident was not flagged by anyone at the event.

For those caught unaware, in the now viral video, Harry is seen taking a seat beside Pine, and the latter is then pausing for a minute to look at his shoes before starting to clap. Cleary, it can be coincidental, but social media users think that Harry might have spat in his direction.

‘Don't Worry Darling’ is all set to release on September 23, 2022.