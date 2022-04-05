Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Harrison Ford To Star Alongside Jason Segel In Comedy Series 'Shrinking'

'Shrinking' follows Jimmy (Jason Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. 

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 4:51 pm

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford has been tapped to star opposite Jason Segel in the Apple TV Plus comedy series 'Shrinking'.

The show, first announced in October 2021, will be penned by Segel, 'Ted Lasso' co-creator Bill Lawrence and 'Ted Lasso' star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein.

According to Variety, 'Shrinking' follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. 

Ford will essay the role of Dr. Phil Rhodes, a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy who has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges, Jimmy and Gaby. 

He is described as a down-to earth, sharp as a tack “blue collar shrink,” blunt but with an ever present twinkle. 

'Shrinking' will mark the 'Indiana Jones' star's first-ever major television role.

Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein all serve as executive producers on the show.

Warner Bros. Television is the studio behind the project.

[With Inputs From PTI]

