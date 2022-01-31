Happy Birthday Justin Timberlake: 10 Of His Most Popular Songs

The singer, better known by his stage name Justine Timberlake is among the best-selling musicians in the world, with over 88 million records sold worldwide. From being a part of the band NSYNC, the talented lead singer transformed into a successful solo artiste with millions of fans around the world. Timberlake has won a whole slew of awards and accolades, including ten Grammy Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards, three Brit Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Contemporary Icon Award, and Michael Jackson's Video Vanguard Award. Here are some of his top songs yet.

Rock Your Body

Singer Pharrell Williams wrote 'Rock Your Body' for Michael Jackson's Invincible, his tenth studio album. Michael Jackson, on the other hand, declined the song, and the songs were passed on to Timberlake. When this song was released in 2003, fans' admiration for Timberlake's solo career skyrocketed. His dancing abilities were incredible, and his vocals were equally so.

Suit And Tie

'Suit and Tie' is arguably one of his most influential and commercially successful singles. Rapper Jay-Z is featured in the song, which is from his 2013 album 'The 20/20 Experience'. It also includes one of Timberlake's best music videos to date. Although the song's creation process was one of his best in his career, Timberlake claims there was no real inspiration behind it. Billboard's Most Popular Songs of 2013 ranked the song at number 20.

Can't Stop The Feeling

'Can't Stop The Feeling' is a classic song that has stood the test of time. The song's video is reminiscent of rapper Pharrell William's 'Happy' in terms of the positive emotions it evokes in listeners. In many countries, the song reached the top of the weekly charts, and in the United States, it was named the best-selling song of the summer.

Mirrors

Timberlake proved that his musical style, which combined elements of pop, rock, and R&B, was nearly flawless when he released 'Mirrors.' Timberlake's relationship with actress Jessica Biel and his grandparents' marriage were both inspirations for the song. Timberlake realises that his partner Jessica Biel is just his other half in the song. He talks about taking a break from the relationship, but later returns, singing, "It was easy coming back to you." The song was ranked 7th and 10th on the Rolling Stones' and Billboard's best songs of 2013 lists, respectively.

Sexyback

Timberlake's song 'Sexyback' is from his 2006 album 'FutureSex/LoveSounds.' The song's iconic beat and the presence of Timbaland's voice in the background cemented the both as a dynamic duo at the time. At the 2007 Grammy Awards, the song won Timberlake a Grammy Award for Best Recording and the People's Choice Award for Favorite R&B Song.

Like I Love You

A song that marked the start of Timberlake's hip-hop relationship. In this, he abandons his NSYNC style, which features a youthful, friendly voice, in favour of a more mature bad boy style in this song. The Neptunes were the ones who wrote the song. Timberlake won a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for the song, which reached number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

What Goes Around Comes Around

Timberlake was at the high point of his career with 'What Goes Around Comes Around.' The song is a follow-up to his 2002 hit 'Cry Me A River,' and it is about betrayal and forgiveness. The video, which stars actress Scarlett Johansson as Timberlake's love interest, was a commercial success, garnering 50,000 downloads on iTunes in just four days.

My Love

The song has a slow beat with beatboxing and percussion, as well as lyrics that depict a more modest approach to love. The song was the second single from his album 'FutureSex/Love Sounds', which was released in 2006. The song won the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Song Collaboration in 2007 and has since proven to be a timeless love ballad that fans continue to sing along to.

Cry Me A River

Over a great Timbaland beat, Timberlake sings about the pain, sadness, and regret from his whirlwind romance with singer Britney Spears. On the track, Timberlake expresses his entire range of emotions. The song reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2004.

True Colours

One of Timberlakes's most romantic and emotional songs. The song also featured actress-singer Anna Kendrick. It is a love song about a person's true self, composed on acoustic the song took to the hearts of all their fans and gained over 106 million views on YouTube.