Halle Berry Poses Braless To Raise Awareness

Dressed in a low-cut halter neck top and flowing skirt, Halle had her arms over her head as she showed off her incredible figure. In the caption, the ‘X-Men’ star candidly discussed the menopause, and asked her followers to share their own experiences.

She captioned the snap: “Ladies, this is what menopause can look like! Let’s reframe it. Let’s destigmatize it. Let’s educate ourselves and celebrate each other during this magnificent phase of life! Head over to @respin to learn more.”