Gurmeet Choudhary Recounts How He Worked 'Extremely Hard' For His 'Commander Karan Saxena' Physique

"Working with Iqbal Khan, Hruta Durgule, and everyone else has been like family to me, and that connection shines through on screen. We've had funny moments and intense action scenes together -- it's been an unforgettable experience. I’ve worked extremely hard on this physique, as my character demanded a lot from me physically. I've put my heart into this project," he added. 'Commander Karan Saxena', portrayed by Gurmeet, navigates the treacherous waters of deception and danger in an action-packed battle against enemies of the country.