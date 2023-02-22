Gurmeet Choudhary Birthday Special: 5 Times He Has Given Us Fitness Goals

Gurmeet Choudhary is known for his acting and performing skills. What he is also famous for is his drool-worthy physique. He has time and again been praised for it, and people on social media have asked him for tips as well on how to build their body like him and even maintain it with the discipline that he has.

Today on his 39th birthday, here are a few times that Gurmeet Choudhary has shown us just how hard he works to maintain that hot bod of his:

Getting In Shape For Maharana Pratap

Gurmeet shares his journey of getting in shape for his role as Maharana Pratap. Through this picture, we can definitely see his dedication and hard work to get into the skin of the character by putting in hard work and long hours at the gym.

Night Workouts To Pump Up

Gurmeet's post about his night workout shows his fans how he enjoys every part of his workout routine. He proves that fitness can be incorporated into any schedule as long as you are dedicated.

Saying No To Steroids

In this post Gurmeet posts a picture on Instagram and to share with his fans how through rigorous training and a strict diet you can achieve the body you want. He emphasizes that he has achieved his physique through natural means.

Trying Different Forms Of Fitness

In this reel, Gurmeet showcases his versatility in fitness by trying out different forms such as martial arts. We can see him showing us some cool martial arts' moves and work his hardest to maintain his fitness.

Lifting Like A Pro

In this reel, Gurmeet shows us his strength by lifting heavy weights with proper form and technique. We can tell that the actor has put in a lot of hard work to achieve this physique.

Here’s wishing the actor a very happy birthday.