Gulshan Devaiah Finds It 'Boring' To Do Intimate Scenes; Says Only Audience Enjoys

Actor Gulshan Devaiah who was last seen in 'Bad Cop', is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, 'Ulajh'. The trailer of the Janhvi Kapoor starrer was unveiled on Tuesday, July 16. Gulshan seemed to have played a grey character in the film. On Tuesday, he conducted an AMA session on Reddit, where he answered several fans' questions. He reacted to doing intimate scenes in films and said he would like to steal 'Andhadhun' from an actor's filmography. Apart from these, he gave honest answers to other questions as well.