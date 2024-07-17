Gulshan Devaiah Finds It 'Boring' To Do Intimate Scenes; Says Only Audience Enjoys

Actor Gulshan Devaiah who was last seen in 'Bad Cop', is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, 'Ulajh'. The trailer of the Janhvi Kapoor starrer was unveiled on Tuesday, July 16. Gulshan seemed to have played a grey character in the film. On Tuesday, he conducted an AMA session on Reddit, where he answered several fans' questions. He reacted to doing intimate scenes in films and said he would like to steal 'Andhadhun' from an actor's filmography. Apart from these, he gave honest answers to other questions as well.
When an user asked Gulshan about how he felt doing intimate scenes when he started out and now how he feels, to which he called it ''boring'' then and even now. ''Sirf tum log ko dekhke maza aata hai (Very boring as it was before and even now. Only you guys like watching them),'' he added.
When another fan asked if there are any chances of 'Afsos season 2', the 'Duranga' actor gave a hilarious reply saying, “Bhul jaa (forget it)!” A user asked, “If you had to steal one film from any actor's filmography, which one would it be?” Gulshan replied, ''Andhadhun''.
For the unversed, the 2018 thriller film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte. It was helmed by Sriram Raghavan.
When another fan asked if he struggled to get work in the industry, Devaiah said he got lucky initially and added, ''Good people gave me good opportunities but the real struggle started after that. I had to learn a lot because I knew nothing about the business''.
Coming back to his upcoming film, 'Ulajh', it is directed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria. Apart from Janhvi and Gulshan, the film also stars Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Sachin Khedekar, Meiyang Chang, and Rajendra Gupta in key roles. The film is all set to release in theatres on August 2.