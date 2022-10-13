Gulshan Devaiah: Don't have the pressure of the sword of the box office hanging on my head

Gulshan Devaiah recently featured in ‘Shiksha Mandal’, a web show which seems inspired by the Vyapam Scam. The series, which also features Gauahar Khan and Pavan Raj Malhotra in pivotal roles, is currently streaming on MX Player.

Giving a glimpse of what's touted as India's biggest education scam, ‘Shiksha Mandal’ has a socially relevant premise and equally talented cast, and depicts how corruption, fraud, cheating and criminal conspiracy affects vulnerable students in India.

In fact, such stories have come to fore because the emergence of streaming platforms has given a chance to storytellers to express and explore narratives that mirror reality. But, on the other side of digital media, the easy accessibility and anonymity have led to audiences expressing their unfiltered opinions as well. In fact, the boycott or cancel culture is now making or breaking industries and individuals, including Bollywood.

Gulshan was recently asked if these opinions take away from the growth of storytelling in the industry. To which he said, “I've always said that with OTT platforms, there is more work for everybody now. It is empowering to storytellers. It is a little different from the cinema business model and liberating in many ways. I don't have the pressure of the sword of the box office collection hanging on my head, but I have other smaller daggers that are hanging.”

He further added, “That being said, I feel people have so much outrage in them and they waste it on things like Bollywood. I think they should direct it to scams, as these matters have not been solved yet and make it relevant. When people exploit loopholes, it's not fair on all of those who work and study hard.”

Coming back to his work lineup, his show 'Duranga', which is the official Indian adaptation of the Korean show, 'Flower of Evil', has been greenlit for the second season. It also stars Drashti Dhami, Amit Sadh, Barkha Sengupta and Rajesh Khattar.

The show follows a trail of copycat murders by the suspected accomplice of a psychopathic serial killer Bala, 20 years after he commited suicide. Produced by Rose Audio Visuals, season 2 of 'Duranga - Two Shades of a Lie' will be soon available to stream on ZEE5.