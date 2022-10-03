Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Grateful For Having Done 'Goodbye' With Amitabh Bachchan, Says Rashmika Mandanna

South actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Goodbye', says that she is grateful for having done the film with the Bollywood superstar.

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 1:21 pm

South actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Goodbye', says that she is grateful for having done the film with the Bollywood superstar.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture of herself with Big B.

The actress considers the Hindi film super special as she herself mentioned in one of her posts when she wrapped up shooting for the film.

She then said, "Everyone I've worked with in this team will always and forever be super special to me (Guys! Let's work again soon, like super soon. I dunno how you'll make it happen but make it happen!) I love you guys! You are the bestest!"

