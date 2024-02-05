The 66th Annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. South African comedian and writer, Trevor Noah, returned as the host for the fourth straight year. He hosted the main event and took the stage on fire with his opening monologue. He praised all the musicians who was nominated this year. He said, “These people write the soundtracks of our lives''.
Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift And Meryl Streep Enter Late, Interrupt Trevor Noah’s Monologue
One of the best moments of Grammys 2024 was Meryl Streep's surprise entry at the award night during Trever Noah's monologue and also Taylor Swift's late entry in the midst of his monologue.
He then pointed at 'Barbie' music producer Mark Ronson’s table and called him one of the greatest producers of all time. He also said that Ronson’s mother-in-law, Meryl Streep, who was supposed to sit with her son-in-law.
Advertisement
'The Devil Wears Prada' actress then accidentally interrupted Noah by arriving late. She also apologized to Trevor, who told her she didn’t need to.
Advertisement
Noah said, ''This moment right here. Do you know what this means? The Grammys is gonna win an Oscar,” he joked. “I don’t know how. I want to thank both Academys. Thank you so much.”
Advertisement
'The Daily Show' host also gave a shoutout to the Grammys nominations this year which was dominated by women. He took the names of SZA, Taylor Swift. Taylor walked into the award night a bit late.
Advertisement
As the 'Anti-Hero' singer walked in with her crew, Noah mentioned how exciting her presence at Grammys 2024 was going to be. He also made fun at some of the supposed outrage over the NFL's coverage of the singer's appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games. He jokingly said, "I think it's so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift. Like she's controlling the cameras at the games? Let her live!"
Earlier, in an interview with ET, Noah expressing his happiness to host Grammys 2024 said, ''I love it, but I'm still as nervous. It's a really strange feeling," Noah said. "I always think that the year will come where they tell me I'm hosting and I'm like, 'Ah the Grammys, let's do it.' But no. Every single time it's the same amount of nerve, same amount of excitement and anticipation. And I think I can see why I'm nervous. When you look at the lineup, the cast, you know, all the performers who are gonna be on, you just, you don't want to be the person who messes that whole thing up."