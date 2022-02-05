Govind Namdev Prepared To Make A Significant Mark In 2022

Having been a part of many highly acclaimed films in his illustrious career, veteran actor Govind Namdev has established himself as one of Indian cinema's most respected names. The actor has won the audience’s hearts with his impactful and memorable performances in ‘Wanted’, ‘OMG - Oh My God!’, ‘Bandit Queen’, ‘Sarfarosh’ and 'Satya' among many others, is excited about his seven projects in pipeline set to release this year.

“I have been juggling between characters for the last 3 months. Every 3 to 4 days I shoot for a different character, completely different genre and I'm really enjoying the invigorating transition from one character to another,” he says

First, Namdev will be seen essaying the role of an awfully rich spice businessman, 'Masala King' in Siddharth Roy Kapur's ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’, starring Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi which is helmed by director Arshad Syed.

Then, he plays a mighty and mysterious ‘Taantrik’ in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ that stars Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani and Tabbu, directed by Anees Bazmee. He then returns in ‘Oh My God 2’, but in a completely new and contrasting role from the one he played in the prequel, as a kind-hearted, sympathetic Mahant (chief priest) of the prestigious Mahakaleshwar temple.

“All of my work will be releasing this year starting from March. So this year is going to be very exciting and fulfilling for me, as I am really looking forward to the release of these diverse projects and hoping that my hard work will leave a lasting mark in the audiences’ heart through my performance,” says Namdev, who will also play Adolf Hitler in film ‘Alien Frank’ which is a completely fresh take on the globally celebrated book The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank, the most discussed victim of the Jewish holocaust Anne Frank, who documented her life in hiding from 1942-1944, during the World War II.

“I have always put in a great deal of effort in developing each of my characters, their specific demeanours, physical nuances, emotional & mental states and paid special attention to bring a completely different personality to life on screen through each of them,” he adds.

Namdev’s fifth project is the web series ‘Bindiya’ which chronicles the criminal underbelly of Bihar. He will be seen playing a Bahubali who rules the village named Bindiya. The actor also has the crime thriller web series based on the real-life cop of Uttar Pradesh, titled ‘Inspector Avinash’ lined up, Starring Randeep Hooda in the titular role, Namdev will play his powerful and prominent Advocate-Father. The show also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Urvashi Rautela, Rajniesh Duggal and others.

His final project, a film, ‘Bal Naren’ see Namdev play the role of an open minded, influential Sarpanch in the film.

“I have always enjoyed delving deep into my work and challenging myself to discover new nuances to polish and refine each character I play…shuffling between all these characters simultaneously, shooting for them back and forth presented a very opportune and productive phase in stretching and fine tuning my capabilities, my craft as an actor,” he says.