Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Govind Namdev Prepared To Make A Significant Mark In 2022

Journeying through 7 important characters in his upcoming films and web series has Govind Namdev feeling ecstatic and highly excited.

Govind Namdev Prepared To Make A Significant Mark In 2022
Govind Namdev will be seen in seven movies in 2022.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 11:23 am

Having been a part of many highly acclaimed films in his illustrious career, veteran actor Govind Namdev has established himself as one of Indian cinema's most respected names. The actor has won the audience’s hearts with his impactful and memorable performances in ‘Wanted’, ‘OMG - Oh My God!’, ‘Bandit Queen’, ‘Sarfarosh’ and 'Satya' among many others, is excited about his seven projects in pipeline set to release this year.

“I have been juggling between characters for the last 3 months. Every 3 to 4 days I shoot for a different character, completely different genre and I'm really enjoying the invigorating transition from one character to another,” he says

Related stories

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

How Music And Perfumes Help Shweta Tripathi-Sharma To Get In The Skin Of Her Character

Stand-Up Comic Amit Tandon Excited About Making His TV Debut

First, Namdev will be seen essaying the role of an awfully rich spice businessman, 'Masala King' in Siddharth Roy Kapur's ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’, starring Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi which is helmed by director Arshad Syed.

Then, he plays a mighty and mysterious ‘Taantrik’ in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ that stars Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani and Tabbu, directed by Anees Bazmee. He then returns in ‘Oh My God 2’, but in a completely new and contrasting role from the one he played in the prequel, as a kind-hearted, sympathetic Mahant (chief priest) of the prestigious Mahakaleshwar temple.

“All of my work will be releasing this year starting from March. So this year is going to be very exciting and fulfilling for me, as I am really looking forward to the release of these diverse projects and hoping that my hard work will leave a lasting mark in the audiences’ heart through my performance,” says Namdev, who will also play Adolf Hitler in film ‘Alien Frank’ which is a completely fresh take on the globally celebrated book The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank, the most discussed victim of the Jewish holocaust Anne Frank, who documented her life in hiding from 1942-1944, during the World War II.

“I have always put in a great deal of effort in developing each of my characters, their specific demeanours, physical nuances, emotional & mental states and paid special attention to bring a completely different personality to life on screen through each of them,” he adds.

Namdev’s fifth project is the web series ‘Bindiya’ which chronicles the criminal underbelly of Bihar. He will be seen playing a Bahubali who rules the village named Bindiya. The actor also has the crime thriller web series based on the real-life cop of Uttar Pradesh, titled ‘Inspector Avinash’ lined up, Starring Randeep Hooda in the titular role, Namdev will play his powerful and prominent Advocate-Father. The show also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Urvashi Rautela, Rajniesh Duggal and others.

His final project, a film, ‘Bal Naren’ see Namdev play the role of an open minded, influential Sarpanch in the film.

“I have always enjoyed delving deep into my work and challenging myself to discover new nuances to polish and refine each character I play…shuffling between all these characters simultaneously, shooting for them back and forth presented a very opportune and productive phase in stretching and fine tuning my capabilities, my craft as an actor,” he says. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Govind Namdev Bollywood Veteran Actor
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

How Pratik Gandhi Prepared For His Role In 'The Great Indian Murder'

How Pratik Gandhi Prepared For His Role In 'The Great Indian Murder'

‘Looop Lapeta’ Movie Review: A Spunky Whirligig Ride That Is Comical And Crazy Fun

How Fringe Political Groups Are Troubling Indian Films Over And Over Again!

Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: 5 Times The Actor Gave It Back To Trolls

How Movie Names Have Taught Us Geography From Time To Time

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Idols of Goddess Saraswati kept in Kumartuli.

Idols Of Goddess Saraswati In Kumartuli Ahead Of Basant Panchami