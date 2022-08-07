Going For 'Babymoon', Fans Ask As Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted At An Airport

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who have finally kickstarted the promotions of their upcoming film, 'Brahmastra' , were seen boarding a flight to an undisclosed location on Sunday. A paparazzi account on Instagram shared a video of them from the airport in which Ranbir was seen in a black track suit while Alia was in a white sweatshirt and black capris, paired with white shoes. Both of them wore masks and did not remove them to pose for the paparazzi.

Their fans wondered if the two actually left for a babymoon. A fan asked in the comments section, “Babymoon?” Another said, “finally they are on holidays, enjoy!”

On Saturday, Alia and Ranbir made their first joint appearance in a long time. They joined Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji for the preview launch of Brahmastra song Deva Deva. This was also the first time, Alia ditched loose clothes to step out in a short brown dress, highlighting her baby bump.

Alia also shared a few solo pictures of herself on Instagram on Saturday and wrote, “all set to see deva deva with the press … & my little darling #DevaDeva out on the 8th of August!”

Brahmastra stars Ranbir and Alia in the titular role, and will release theatrically on September 9 in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the project.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year. They got married in the presence of few friends and family members at Ranbir's home and are now expecting their first child.