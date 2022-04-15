Friday, Apr 15, 2022
'GoT' Actor Joseph Gatt Denies LAPD Allegations About Having 'Sexual Communication' With A Minor

Actor Joseph Gatt was arrested on April 6 after the Los Angeles Police Department got a tip claiming he had a 'sexually explicit communication' with a minor. He has now denied the charges.

Actor Joseph Gatt, who was seen in ‘Game of Thrones’, has denied allegations about him engaging in ‘online sexually explicit communication’ with a minor. He called the Los Angeles Police Department detectives' claims ‘horrifying’, according to Fox News. 

In a statement on Twitter, Gatt wrote, "I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me. They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless (sic).” 

He continued, "I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name. Thank you to all of my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media (sic)." 

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of LAPD began investigating the actor after they received a tip. He was arrested on April 6. The authorities also executed a search warrant at Gatt’s residence before arresting him. 

As reported by Fox News, according to the police, Gatt has an outstanding warrant for arrest in a similar incident involving a minor victim. The police are now looking for the identification of any additional victims following the actor’s arrest.

