Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Gal Gadot Congratulates Co-Star Alia Bhatt On Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor

The Bollywood star couple -- who have been dating for five years -- tied the knot on April 14, in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by close family and friends. 

Gal Gadot Congratulates Co-Star Alia Bhatt On Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor
Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt come together for Netflix film Heart of Stone. Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 9:08 pm

'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot on Saturday congratulated her co-actor Alia Bhatt, who is set to make her Hollywood debut with her in 'Heart Of Stone',  on the Indian star's wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. 

The Bollywood star couple -- who have been dating for five years -- tied the knot on April 14, in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by close family and friends. 

Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt's Instagram Instagram

Related stories

Mahesh Bhatt's Picture Hugging Ranbir Kapoor Goes Viral

Mahesh Bhatt Calls Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding A 'Fairytale'

Alia Bhatt's Mangalsutra And Kalire Have A Ranbir Kapoor Connection

Two days after her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor at their apartment in Vastu building in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area, Bhatt shared a series of photos from their mehendi ceremony. 

Taking to Instagram, Bhatt described her mehendi function as a "dream", with the Kapoor family’s surprise dance performance including that of Ranbir. 

"The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days... and then there are days like these," she captioned the post.

Commenting on the photos, Gadot wrote, "Congratulations," with a heart emoji.

Bhatt, 29, is set to make her foray in the West with the Netflix spy thriller film 'Heart Of Stone'.

Tom Harper will be directing the movie from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Gal Gadot Marriage Celebrity Wedding Weddings Bollywood Bollywood Weddings Actor/Actress India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Beyond The Borders: When A Hindi Novel Gets Shortlisted For Booker

Beyond The Borders: When A Hindi Novel Gets Shortlisted For Booker

Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss The Post Credit Scene Of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss The Post Credit Scene Of 'KGF: Chapter 2'